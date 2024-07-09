Indian Naval Ship Tabar arrives in Morocco

New Delhi, July 9 Indian Navy’s frontline frigate INS Tabar arrived at Casa Blanca in Morocco on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

“Morocco holds a unique geographical position sharing coastline with both the Mediterranean and Atlantic. The visit by INS Tabar will further strengthen our bonds and explore newer avenues for bolstering the relationship between the two navies. India and Morocco share warm bilateral relations that span diverse fields, including regular interactions between the two navies,” a Navy official said.

He said that the ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of 280 personnel.

“The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy,” he said.

INS Tabar is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy by the Russians.

The official said that during the three-day stay at Casablanca port, the ship’s crew will undertake a number of professional interactions with the Royal Moroccan Navy.

He said that upon departure from Casablanca, the two navies would also undertake a PASSEX at sea.

“These engagements seek to enhance interoperability between the two navies. These interactions will also offer an opportunity for both the sides to observe and imbibe the ‘Best Practices’ from each other,” the official said.

