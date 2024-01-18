Indian Navy Band’s Amazing Performance On ‘Monica Oh My Darling’ Steals the Show at Republic Day 2024 Rehearsal, Watch Video

Preparations are in full swing for the 75th Republic Day parade, a cornerstone of India's national celebrations, scheduled for January 26, 2024, on the iconic Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in the national capital.

Contingents of the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, are actively participating in the dress rehearsals, showcasing their discipline and precision with each step to the beat of drums.

Amidst this, a video circulating on social media captured the soldiers' enthusiasm during a morning rehearsal in Delhi's dense fog. Despite the cold, Navy personnel in their professional uniforms were seen grooving to the rhythm of the famous Bollywood song "Monica, Oh My Darling" from the 1967 film Caravan. This isn't the first time the song has made an appearance in Republic Day celebrations. Last year, the Indian Navy's band performed the same tune, showcasing the versatility and spirit of the armed forces.

Here's the video:

The Republic Day parade rehearsals at Kartavya Path showcase the dedication and precision of participants as they prepare for the grand event.#RepublicDay2024#RepublicDay@adgpi@nischaljournopic.twitter.com/FNhtMGDiVI — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 18, 2024

Delhi Police Implements Traffic Restrictions

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding restrictions near India Gate in central Delhi due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals. The advisory specifies that these restrictions will be in effect for four days, starting from January 17 to 21.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade rehearsals are scheduled to take place on Kartavya Path on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, moving from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. To ensure the smooth progress of the parade, traffic restrictions will be implemented at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on these dates.

Kartavya Path itself, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be closed for traffic during these rehearsals, leading to diversions. Delhi Police advises motorists to anticipate congestion on affected roads and kindly adhere to the guidance provided by traffic police personnel.

To minimize disruptions, the advisory suggests alternative routes for motorists. Those heading towards Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and destinations beyond New Delhi are recommended to take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - roundabout RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg. Following these routes will enable a smoother journey towards North Delhi and New Delhi, as per the advisory.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, marking the sixth time a French leader will hold this honour.

In preparation for Republic Day, Delhi Police has increased security measures across the national capital. A recent mock drill at Akshardham temple simulated a terrorist attack to assess the preparedness of the police force to respond to various crisis situations. This heightened vigilance aims to ensure overall security during the upcoming national event.