Indian Navy conducts annual education officers enrichment programme

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Indian Navy conducted its Annual Education Officers Enrichment Programme 2023 in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the main objective of this programme was to discuss various policy initiatives and contemporary issues related to the branch and further improve its functional effectiveness towards growth and development of the Navy.

The event was conducted on October 5 and 6 in Delhi.

The Defence Ministry official said that as part of this programme, guest speakers from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) were invited to deliver lectures on latest developments in the field of education including Higher Education.

In addition, speakers from sister services, other educational bodies and other Directorates at Naval Headquarters delivered lectures on relevant and contemporary topics, the official said.

In his closing address, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, Chief of Personnel and Controller Personnel Services, praisedthe recent initiatives undertakenby the Directorate of Naval Education and branch’s role in the field of education, training and welfare of Naval personnel.

He exhorted the delegates to continue providing effective leadership towards moulding the branch in line with ever evolving role of the Indian Navy.

The programme was attended by Rear Admiral Rajvir Singh, Principal Indian Naval Academy, Commodore G Rambabu, Commodore (Naval Education) and other senior officers of Education Branch of Indian Nav, the official added.

