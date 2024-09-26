Indian Navy gets fifth missile and ammunition barge

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said that the Indian Navy has inducted LSAM 13 missile cum ammunition barge to its fleet which is the fifth such barge made for the Indian Navy.

“The delivery of ‘Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 13 (Yard 81) is the fifth Barge of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge project, built by MSME Shipyard, M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam for Indian Navy,” the ministry said.

He added that the delivery was taken at Naval Dockyards, Mumbai for INS Tunir while the induction ceremony was presided over by Cmde C Rami Reddy, Commanding Officer, INS Tunir.

The ministry said that the contract for building 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge was signed between MoD and M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on 19 Feb 2021.

According to the experts induction of all these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of the Indian Navy by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to Indian Nevi platforms both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

The model testing of the Barge during the design stage was undertaken at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam. These Barges are proud flag bearers of the Make in India initiative of the Union government, the official added.

Indian Navy is continuously increasing its strength. Just a few days ago INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, joined the Western Fleet, in a significant enhancement to the maritime power and reach of the Indian Navy’s ‘Sword Arm’. The Carrier Battle Group led by INS Vikramaditya inducted INS Vikrant with a multi-domain exercise and twin Carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea.

