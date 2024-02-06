Indian Navy intercepts suspicious vessel from Kuwait

Mumbai, Feb. 6 The Indian Navy has intercepted a small vessel reportedly originating from Kuwait after it entered into Indian territorial waters, officials said here on Tuesday.

The vessel was noticed by a patrolling unit, which escorted it to the Gateway of India where it's currently anchored.

The vessel has been identified as 'Abdullah Sharafat'. There were at least three persons on board who are being questioned by a team of the Indian Navy and the Coastal Police.

