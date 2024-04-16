Indian Navy seizes 940 kgs of contraband narcotics

New Delhi, April 16 The Indian Navy on Tuesday said that they have seized around 940 kgs of contraband narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea as part of Combined Task Force 150 led Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda.

“The Indian Navy Ship INS Talwar, operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, conducted its first interdiction of illicit narcotics and seized 940 kgs of contraband narcotics,” the Navy said.

The Navy said that INS Talwar seized 453 kg of methamphetamines, 416 kg of hash and 71 kg of heroin from a dhow as part of Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda.

“The drugs are being disposed of as per CMF SOPs,” the Navy said.

The Indian Navy joined the CMF in November 2023.

“I commend the crew of INS Talwar for their efforts throughout this Focused Operation and their hard work has paid off with this seizure of 940 kg of drugs,” said Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews.

CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership.

CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor