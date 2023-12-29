Indian Navy unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji-Inspired Epaulette Designs for Senior Officers

On Friday, the Indian Navy unveiled new designs for the Admiral's Epaulettes, drawing inspiration from the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The design was developed after PM Modi announced incorporating the emblem on the naval officer's epaulettes on Navy Day 2023, Decmeber 4 at Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

As we usher in the new year #2024, #IndianNavy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals' Epaulettes. Announced by @PMOIndia during #NavyDay2023 at Sindhudurg - the 🛑 in the new Design, drawn from the Naval Ensign & inspired from Rajmudra of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, is a… pic.twitter.com/Ssxq8ZLOZd — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 29, 2023

The design draws inspiration from the Naval Ensign and features elements inspired by the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the statement said. Rajmudra is an authentic stamp or the Royal Seal that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to use in his letters and ordinance. There are several letters that have the Rajmudra printed on it. Legend has it that the Rajmudra was given to Shivaji Maharaj by his father Shahajiraje Bhosale. The epaulettes consist of the Golden Navy Button, the Octagon, the Sword and the Telescope.

The Golden Navy Button reiterates the Navy's commitment to do away with the colonial mindset. The Octagon represents the eight cardinal directions, indicative of an all-round long-term vision. The Sword emphasises the very essence of the Navy's Raison d'etre, viz. being the cutting edge of national power and winning wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge. The Telescope symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and a weather-eye in an ever-changing world.

Addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi said, Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind. I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight of the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.