Indian Navy's P-8I lands in France for 'Varuna', marking its first ever deployment in Europe

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft has touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube in France marking its first-ever deployment in Europe where it will participate in the 22nd edition of 'Exercise Varuna', said officials here.

The 2024 edition of Indo-French Bilateral Naval Exercise 'Varuna' is starting on Monday and will continue till September 4.

Exercise Varuna will take place in the Mediterranean Sea and includes advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies.

The annually held 'Exercise Varuna' is an important part of the India-France strategic relationship in the 21st century. According to the Indian Navy 'INS Tabar' had already arrived in Toulon.

INS Tabar will also be participating in the exercise. Ex Varuna consists of naval cooperation drills between the French Navy and the Indian Navy. The joint exercises are usually held either in the Indian Ocean or the Mediterranean Sea.

The deployment has come after a long gap of 63 years.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy's spokesperson wrote, "Soaring High in Indo-French Cooperation! #IndianNavy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube, marking its #firstever deployment in Europe for the 22nd edition of Exercise #Varuna with the #FrenchNavy.This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Naval Alizé aircraft, operating from INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyères Airbase. This advanced tactical exercise underscores the deepening synergy & mutual respect b/n our navies."

Exercise Varuna commences with the aim of improving India-French coordination. It will also enhance capabilities like cross-deck operations, replenishment-at-sea, and information sharing. The Indian Navy said that they remain committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.

A few days before the 'Exercise Varuna' with the French Navy, Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar had gone to Malaga, Spain on August 25 and post departure on August 27 conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Spanish Navy Ship 'Atalaya' in the Mediterranean sea.

INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Sword Arm Fleet based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor