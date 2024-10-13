Indian Navy’s training squadrons reach Bahrain & UAE

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Ministry of Defence on Sunday informed that continuing with the Long Range Training Deployment in the Persian Gulf, INS Tir and ICGS Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) have arrived at the Port of Manama in Bahrain.

An official said that aimed at enhancing Naval cooperation and augmenting interoperability, the Indian Navy is set to engage with the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) on various domains of maritime ops and best-shared practices.

“Professional interactions, cross-ship visits, joint training sessions, yoga sessions, band concerts, friendly sports fixtures, social interactions and community welfare activities are planned during the port call. The sea trainees of the Indian Navy will be visiting various training facilities and establishments of RBNF,” the official said.

He added that a coordination meeting between the operational teams of both the Navies towards planning and conduct of a Maritime Partnership Exercise is also scheduled.

“Training interaction with the partners of CMF as part of cooperative engagement and reaffirming maritime security in the region will also feature during the visit,” the official said.

The ministry also informed that in another port visit, INS Shardul of 1TS entered Port Rashid, Dubai in UAE.

“The ship was received by the Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India and officials of the UAE Navy. During the visit, the ship will engage with the UAE Navy on multiple training activities and harbour interactions,” the official said.

He added that the deployment of 1TS to Bahrain and UAE is aimed not only at exposing the sea trainees towards various Naval training activities but also endeavours to further the socio-political, military and maritime linkages.

“The visit is indicative of growing defence relations of India with Bahrain and UAE while boosting maritime security cooperation and enhanced synergy amongst the navies,” the official said.

--IANS

gcb/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor