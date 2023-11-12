Indian-Norwegian restaurateur donates day’s turnover to Palestinians

Chandigarh, Nov 12 A son of a Punjab-born restaurateur, who has been making waves in Norway for 41 years by serving Indian traditional dishes with authentic ingredients, has donated his entire day’s turnover of his restaurant to help suffering Palestinians in Gaza.

“Such a wonderful show of solidarity,” remarked former UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim in a post on X on Sunday, while sharing a photo of the Indian-Norwegian restaurant owner.

“Oslo most popular Indian restaurant, Baljit Singh at New Delhi, gave his entire turnover from one day to help suffering Palestinians in Gaza. 210 000 NOK, that is Rs 16 lakh. Hats off!”

Baljit’s father Gurdial Singh from Kapurthala in Punjab opened the first Indian restaurant, Maharaja Restaurant, in Fredensborgveien, in 1982.

Since then, he has run several restaurants of his own.

Earlier, Solheim, the former Norwegian diplomat, politician and environment minister told IANS the elderly Singh taught him and other Norwegians to love Indian food.

His son, Baljit Singh, created ‘Listen to Baljit’ that donates meals to children in many countries.

According to the Embassy of India in Oslo, in the wake of COVID-19, New Delhi Restaurant has been providing Indian food for doctors, nurses and other members of staff working day and night to save lives in hospitals.

“The embassy would like to congratulate Baljit Singh, an Indian-Norwegian and owner of New Delhi Restaurant in Oslo, who has been doing wonderful social service for the past many years and making India proud. Keep up the good job!” reads a post on its website.

