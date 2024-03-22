Indian Oil's special fuel powers Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand

New Delhi, March 22 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has made a grand entry as the official fuel partner of the prestigious Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) - 2024 with its latest superior performance fuel offering, 'STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel, the state-owned oil giant said on Friday.

STORM fuelled all the racing bikes during the opening round of the Championship at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

The ARRC Championship will travel across Thailand, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, with the finish line in Thailand, the company said.

Indian Oil has been given the role as the Official Fuel Partner for the Championship for a three-year period across all ARRC events, for fuelling the participating bikes with 'STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel'.

The performance of Indian Oil's 'STORM' was highly appreciated by the prestigious racing teams from across the globe.

The Team Manager of renowned TKKR BMW Racing Team said: "It was amazing to experience that with the use of STORM, the speed of the racing bikes increased exponentially. Last year, in same circuit only handful bikes could approach the speed of 300 km/hour, but this year Indian Oil's STORM could make every racer bike approach 300 km per hour."

This specialised fuel meets the requirements for FIM Category 2 race fuels, with clearance from the FIM approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland, catering to all classes of motorbikes engaged in these competitions, according to an Indian Oil statement.

The Asia Road Racing Championship, commonly known as ARRC, is one of the most prestigious and competitive two-wheeled racing series in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event spans multiple classes such as Superbike 1000, Supersports 600, Production 250, Underbone 150, and TVS Asia One Make.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor