Indian physicist Bose’s quantum mechanics paved way for scientific breakthroughs: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 13 The contributions of Indian physicist Satyendra Nath Bose towards quantum mechanics have paved the way for scientific breakthroughs in the country, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

Singh said this while virtually inaugurating the Centenary Celebrations of the iconic "Bose-Einstein" Statistics postulation at the "S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences".

Singh highlighted Bose’s pioneering role in quantum mechanics and also spoke of the efforts taken by India in the field of quantum research. He noted that these are poised to shape the future of technology and economic growth.

“Bose’s revolutionary contributions to quantum mechanics fundamentally changed our understanding of the physical world and paved the way for numerous scientific breakthroughs,” the Minister said, citing Nobel Prizes awarded for discoveries based on Bose’s work.

Singh also shed light on the recently launched National Quantum Mission (NQM).

The NQM, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to position India at the forefront of quantum technology.

Singh said that the NQM is aligned with the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and a developed India by 2047.

It will advance research and development across critical areas including Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, and Quantum Materials.

The NQM, will “enable breakthroughs that will drive economic growth, innovation, and job creation in a quantum-driven world,” Singh said.

Singh also highlighted how Bose’s legacy continues to inspire technological innovations. The minister said it will play a central role in India’s “Second Quantum Revolution.”

It will also “drive the country’s efforts to become a global leader in quantum research and applications,” Singh said.

As part of the centenary, the S.N. Bose Centre, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), also hosted a series of international conferences and outreach programmes.

The conference focuses on Bose Statistics in Condensed Matter Physics, following earlier events on Quantum Information and Quantum Science.

The participants include prominent scientists from leading global institutions and award-winning physicists from around the world. Nobel laureates and experts from Princeton, Harvard, Oxford.

This showcases India’s strong international collaborations in advanced research, said Singh.

