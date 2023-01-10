Indian Railway allows to travel in sleeper coach with general tickets

There is a good news if you are travelling by train and have not booked your ticket, now you are able totravel in sleeper coach in general ticket. Important thing is that you don't have to pay even a single rupee extra for this.

It has been decided that the passengers taking general tickets can also travel in sleeper class. Now this decision will be for a certain period only. So it will be easier for the people who have taken the ticket of general to travel safely.

Information has been sought for trains whose sleeper coaches are less than 80 percent full. Railway is planning to convert all those passengers do not face any problem while travelling. In winter season many passengers prefer to travel by AC coaches instead of sleeper coaches, so sleeper coaches have less number of passengers. Due to this, railway have started increasing AC coaches.

Due to winter season, 80 percent seat in sleeper coaches are empty. There is a significant increase in the number of people travelling by ordinary ticket. In view of this Railway has decided to give sleeper coach the status of general coach.