Indian Railway cancels multiple trains; check out list

Indian Railways has informed that trains on some routes are being canceled. In particular, trains from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar are being canceled. In addition, the traffic block will have a temporary effect on trains in Punjab, Jammu, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and other states.

Today 192 trains will be canceled in the country

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that various trains running under Northern Railway would be canceled due to different traffic blocks. Also some shorts will be operated by originating and diverting. Passengers are requested to check the status of all these trains before starting their journey. According to the latest information from Indian Railways, 192 trains will be canceled in the country today. At the same time, the schedule of 13 trains has been changed and 6 routes have been diverted. The reason behind this is the ongoing work on the rails.

List of canceled vehicles

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra EMU Special and 04452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Junction, June 3, 2022.

12460/12459 AMRITSAR - NEW DELHI - Amritsar Intercity Express starting on 3rd June 2022 has been canceled.

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express starting from 03.06.2022 to 10.06.2022 has been canceled.

Partially canceled trains

14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express started its journey on 3.06.2022, its journey will end at Ambala Cantonment and from there the next journey will start.

Trains diverted

The 12649 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express starting its journey on 03, 04, 05, 06, 08 and 10 June will be diverted via Ariskere-Chikajjur-Raydurg-Bellary. This train will not stop at Devanagere, Shri Mahadevpya, Mylara, Hubli, Gadag, Koppal and Hospet stations.

How to check the list of canceled, rescheduled and diverted trains?

To check the list of canceled trains, first visit the website inquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/.

-Exceptional Trains option appears. Select this option.

-Click Cancel, reschedule and turn on the list of trains.

