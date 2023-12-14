Indian Railway to run special trains on Christmas and New Year to avoid passenger rush

The Indian Railways has announced it will operate a few special trains around Christmas break and New Year in view of an increased rush around the festive season. Passengers can check the detailed schedule and train timings of the additional trains on the official website of the Indian Railways. In a statement, the Konkan Railway announced special trains between Madgaon Jn. - Panvel - Madgaon Jn. to clear extra rush of passengers.

1) Train No. 01428 / 01427 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special:

Train no. 01428 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 08:00 hrs on 22/12/2023, 23/12/2023, 24/12/2023, 29/12/2023, 30/12/2023 & 31/12/2023. Train will reach Panvel at 20:15 hrs on the same day.

Train no. 01427 Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special will leave from Panvel at 21:10 hrs on 22/12/2023, 23/12/2023, 24/12/2023, 29/12/2023, 30/12/2023 & 31/12/2023. Train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 06:50 hrs on the next day.

Trains will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed and Roha stations.

Composition : Total 22 LHB Coaches : Economy Three Tier AC - 06 Coaches, Sleeper - 04 Coaches, General - 10 Coaches, SLR - 02.

2) Train No. 01430 / 01429 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special:

Train no. 01430 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 21:00 hrs on 01/01/2024. Train will reach Panvel at 07:20 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 01429 Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special will leave from Panvel at 08:20 hrs on 02/01/2023. Train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 21:30 hrs on the same day.

Trains will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed and Roha stations.

Composition : Total 22 LHB Coaches : Economy Three Tier AC - 06 Coaches, Sleeper - 04 Coaches, General - 10 Coaches, SLR - 02.