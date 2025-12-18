Indian Railways enhances passenger experience by offering regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains

Mumbai, Dec 18 Indian Railways on Thursday announced the introduction of regional cuisine services through IRCTC on Vande Bharat trains, aiming to further enhance the passenger experience by offering culturally relevant food and authentic local flavours.

This initiative brings the taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage directly to passengers, allowing them to enjoy regional delicacies from the comfort of their seats on the train.

"Passengers travelling on the Nagpur–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express can savour Maharashtra’s Kanda Poha as well as South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh’s Andhra Kodi Kura," a Railways Ministry statement said.

Similarly, Gujarati flavours are being served in the form of Methi Thepla on the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express and Masala Lauki on the Sabarmati Junction–Veraval Vande Bharat Express.

Odisha’s Aloo Phulkopi is available on the Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Kerala’s traditional spread, including white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd, and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is available on the Kasargod–Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express and the Mangalore–Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal’s Kosha Paneer is being served on the Rourkela–Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Aloo Potol Bhaja on the Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express, the ministry stated.

Bihar’s signature dishes, such as Champaran Paneer, are being served on the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, while Champaran Chicken is available on the Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

The railways serve cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, Tomato Chaman, and Kesar Phirni in Vande Bharat trains being operated in the Jammu-Kashmir region.

This initiative came after Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed with officials on providing local cuisine of the region in Vande Bharat trains, and then rolling it out across the railway network in the future.

Interacting with officials in a review meeting at Rail Bhawan here, the minister said that introducing local cuisine will significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering food that reflects the culture and tastes of the regions being traversed. This facility will be expanded to all the trains progressively in future.

