Indian Railways invites bids for 200 new rakes of Vande Bharat trains

Ministry of Railways has floated a tender for manufacturing 200 new rakes of new-generation Vande Bharat trains.

According to the official information, the tender is about 26,000 crore rupees and the project has to complete in 24 to 30 months.

Five prominent companies such as BHEL, BML, MEDHA, RVNL and ALSTOM INDIA have shown their interest in this project.

Pertinent to mention that these 200 rakes of Vande Bharat will be designed for sleeper class only. Also, the train can be made with an aluminium body and is 2-3 tons lighter when compared to the previous version of trains. These trains would have only sleeper class coaches with a Wi-Fi facility. Every coach will have LED screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

The newly designed Vande Bharat Express trains will have a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system that will also be installed for air purification. These trains will also have automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

It is worth mentioning that the Vande Bharat Express trains offer a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. All trains are equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. Railways Officials are saying that these trains are a game changer for rail development projects in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

