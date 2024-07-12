Indian Railways: Know the Rules and Benefits of Rs 45 Insurance Coverage

Recent incidents highlight ongoing train accidents in India, resulting in tragic losses for passengers and their families. Despite available railway insurance, which costs just 45 paise when purchased alongside tickets, adherence to railway rules remains a concern. Many passengers overlook this crucial safety measure, limiting access to insurance benefits provided by Indian Railways.

At what point do you obtain insurance?

Railway insurance is exclusively accessible to passengers who book tickets online, excluding those purchasing tickets from counters or traveling in general coaches. This insurance remains optional, allowing passengers the choice to opt-in based on their preference.

What is the cost of the insurance?

In the event of a train accident, passengers covered by this insurance receive compensation: Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 10 lakh for disabilities, and Rs 2 lakh for injuries.

How to get insurance?

Railway insurance is accessible to online ticket purchasers, who can opt for insurance during the booking process on the website or app for just 45 paise. Upon selecting the insurance option, a link is sent to the provided email ID or mobile number, connecting passengers directly with the insurance company to input nominee details.