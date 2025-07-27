Indian Railways Launches RailOne App to Simplify Train Travel Across India

Indian Railways has introduced a new digital solution called RailOne, a super app designed to bring all train-related services onto a single platform. With this launch, passengers no longer need to visit multiple apps or websites for booking tickets, checking train schedules, or getting coach details. The app offers a unified interface for reserved and unreserved ticket booking, PNR status, train running information, platform ticket reservations, and more. Available for both Android and iOS users, RailOne is aimed at simplifying the railway experience for millions of commuters across India through a more accessible and user-friendly digital tool.

Launched on Tuesday, the RailOne app represents a significant step in Indian Railways' plan to digitize passenger services and address long-standing issues related to train travel. By integrating key features such as ticketing, coach information, train tracking, and feedback systems, the app minimizes confusion and saves time. Instead of juggling between multiple apps for different services, users now have a one-stop solution. This move is expected to streamline operations, reduce dependency on physical counters, and make railway travel more convenient and transparent for the general public.

RailOne is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. One of its major benefits is the elimination of the need to remember multiple passwords. Users can log in using their existing credentials from RailConnect or UTSonMobile. This reduces the need to download several railway-related applications, thus saving space on mobile devices. The interface is designed for easy navigation, allowing even first-time users to explore and use the services without difficulty. The app is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to enhance customer service and promote seamless travel experiences.

The app also includes features such as R-Wallet, a railway-specific digital wallet for secure and quick transactions. Users can access their accounts using MPIN or biometric login, ensuring both convenience and safety. New users can register with minimal information, and guest access is available through mobile number and OTP verification. This allows users to inquire or book even without full registration. By simplifying the onboarding process and providing real-time updates, RailOne is designed to support users from all backgrounds and technical abilities.

Previously, railway passengers had to rely on separate applications for each service. IRCTC was commonly used for ticket bookings but often led to difficulties due to system overloads and limited functionality. RailOne resolves these challenges by centralizing all services into one streamlined platform. Features such as coach position tracking and in-app feedback further enrich the passenger experience. This app is a part of the broader effort to modernize railway operations, improve digital infrastructure, and make the Indian railway network more efficient and passenger-friendly in the digital age.