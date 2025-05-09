Indian Railways Launches Special Trains from Udhampur, Jammu to Delhi Amid Rising Tensions Post Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India successfully thwarted Pakistan's plan to carry out retaliatory strikes on Jammu city and other locations. The Indian Armed Forces shot down eight Pakistani missiles and nearly 50 drones. Following this, it was reported that India launched retaliatory strikes on several Pakistani cities around midnight. These developments have accelerated strategic movements at the national level. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the chiefs of all three armed forces to assess the situation. In a significant move, Indian Railways announced the launch of special train services on the Udhampur–Jammu–Delhi route.

According to the information received, Indian Railways stated that three special trains will operate on the Udhampur, Jammu, and Delhi route. All three trains will be unreserved, allowing passengers without reservations to travel. These services are being provided particularly for those needing to return from Jammu and Kashmir, where the threat level has increased following Pakistan's repeated attacks on civilian areas and military establishments after India’s 'Operation Sindoor'. To facilitate the evacuation of passengers from Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways has decided to run three special trains starting from Jammu, Udhampur, and Pathankot. The railway authorities have officially released this information.

'Operation Sindoor' appears to have triggered significant unrest in Pakistan, which has since attempted attacks on several fronts, including an attempt to target the Jammu airport. The Indian government had earlier imposed restrictions on air travel in border areas, and many schools in sensitive zones have also been closed as a precaution. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has issued crucial instructions to its employees. The Railway Board has alerted all staff that Pakistani intelligence agencies may attempt to gather information about Indian military train movements. Therefore, strict vigilance and precautionary measures have been mandated.