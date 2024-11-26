Indian Railways recruited 5 lakh employees in last 10 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Nagpur, Nov 26 Indian Railways recruited as many as five lakh employees during the last 10 years, which exceeds the number of employees that were recruited in the previous decade, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said that the number of people hired by Indian Railways between 2004 and 2014 was 4.4 lakh. He also highlighted the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar for the first time in the history of the Railways.

He made the statement at the national convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association here. The minister also detailed railway production plans which include rolling out of new special and general coaches. As many as 12,000 general coaches are currently under production which will make travelling easier for the common man.

Minister Vaishnaw also unveiled a souvenir commemorating the association's efforts and earlier paid his tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi. The minister also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of giving a bow to the constitution before entering Parliament.

"Respect for the Constitution goes beyond symbolism; it is reflected in action," the minister said on the Constitution Day.

India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26 each year. This day also coincides with the 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian Constitution. Initially celebrated as Law Day, the day was renamed Constitution Day by the Indian government in 2015.

The Indian Constitution was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. This year, the country is celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

