Indian Railways to operate three pairs of special trains during Christmas and New Year

Guwahati, Dec 21 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate three pairs of special trains during the Christmas and New Year-2026 period to cater to the festive travel requirement, officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the special trains include Guwahati–Sairang (Mizoram)–Guwahati, Dibrugarh-Lucknow-Dibrugarh and New Delhi-Kamakhya-New Delhi providing added convenience to passengers during the festive season.

Accordingly, Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Christmas special will run for two trips from each direction.

The Guwahati-Sairang special will depart from Guwahati on December 22 and 24, 2025.

On the return direction, Sairang-Guwahati special will depart from Sairang on December 23 and 25, 2025.

The train will run with two AC 3-Tier, two General Second Class, eight Sleeper class and two General second luggage-cum-brake van coaches for the benefit of passengers.

The CPRO said that the details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available in the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Meanwhile, in a major initiative to enhance passenger comfort and station amenities, the NFR has recently upgraded the retiring rooms and dormitory at Guwahati Railway station under the Lumding Division, equipping them with world-class facilities.

The Retiring Room complex, located on the first floor of the station building, now offers a significantly enhanced stay experience for Railway users.

According to CPRO Sharma, the accommodation comprises nine retiring rooms, including seven two-bedded rooms and two five-bedded rooms, along with a 12-bedded dormitory.

As part of the upgradation process, all rooms have been converted into fully air-conditioned units, equipped with more comfortable beds and improved interiors, ensuring a modern, hygienic and convenient environment for rail passengers during transit.

