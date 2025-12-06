Indian Railways to run 89 special trains in next 3 days amid flight chaos, winter demand

New Delhi, Dec 6 To help support smooth travel amid flight disruptions and ensure adequate connectivity amid rising demand in the winter season, the Union government on Saturday announced to run 89 special train services (more than 100 trips) across multiple zones, in the next three days.

The Central Railway will operate 14 special train services to cater to increased passenger demand.

"These include Train number 01413/01414 Pune–Bengaluru–Pune on December 6 and 7; 01409/01410 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune on December 7 and 9; 01019/01020 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT)–Madgaon–LTT on December 7 and 8; 01077/01078 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)–Hazrat Nizamuddin–CSMT on December 6 and 7; 01015/01016 LTT–Lucknow–LTT on December 6 and 7; 01012/01011 Nagpur–CSMT–Nagpur on December 6 and 7; 05587/05588 Gorakhpur–LTT–Gorakhpur on December 7 and 9; and 08245/08246 Bilaspur–LTT–Bilaspur on December 10 and 12," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The South Eastern Railway has planned special trains to handle the surge in demand following recent flight cancellations.

"These include Train number 08073/08074 Santragachi–Yelahanka–Santragachi, with 08073 leaving Santragachi on December 7, and 08074 returning from Yelahanka on December 9. Train number 02870/02869 Howrah–CSMT–Howrah Special will run with 02870 departing Howrah on December 6, and 02869 departing CSMT on December 8. Train number 07148/07149 Cherlapalli–Shalimar–Cherlapalli will operate with 07148 departing Cherlapalli on December 6, and 07149 departing Shalimar on December 8," according to a Railways statement.

The South Central Railway is operating three special trains on December 6 -- Train number 07148 from Cherlapalli to Shalimar, Train number 07146 from Secunderabad to Chennai Egmore, and Train number 07150 from Hyderabad to Mumbai LTT departed on Saturday.

The Eastern Railway will operate special train services between Howrah, Sealdah and major destinations. Train number 03009/03010 Howrah–New Delhi–Howrah Special will run with 03009 departing Howrah on December 6, and 03010 departing New Delhi on December 8. Train number 03127/03128 Sealdah–LTT–Sealdah Special will operate with 03127 leaving Sealdah on December 6, and 03128 departing LTT on December 9.

The Western Railway will operate seven special trains to meet the increased travel demand. These include Train number 09001/09002 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast Special (bi-weekly), operating every Tuesday and Friday from Mumbai Central between December 9 and 30 and every Wednesday and Saturday from Bhiwani between December 10 and 31, totalling 14 trips.

In response to increased passenger demand, Indian Railways will operate additional services from Gorakhpur.

To facilitate winter travel from Bihar, East Central Railway will operate special trains from Patna and Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal.

The North Western Railway will operate two Special Fare Special trains on a one-trip basis to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming travel period.

For the convenience of passengers, North Central Railway will operate special trains between Prayagraj and New Delhi.

"To manage the winter rush, a special train will run between Durg and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train 08760 will depart Durg on December 7, and Train 08761 will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 8," according to the Indian Railways.

