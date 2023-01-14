Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Indian Railways is going to run its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train on a very special tour "Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur" covering two most significant pilgrimage sites Ayodhya and Janakpur from the neighbouring countries India and Nepal, railways said in a press note on Friday.

The tourist train will start from Delhi on February 17, 2023 and this initiative will strengthen the bilateral relations and also promote the cultural relations between the two countries.

The tourist train will include the visit of Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj as added attractions in the tour. There will be a two-night stay in the hotels, one each at Janakpur and Varanasi respectively, while the visit to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and is also equipped with an infotainment system for the entire train.

"The proposed 7-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, the train will move to Sitamarhi Railway station in Bihar and tourists will further proceed to Janakpur in Nepal by bus which is 70 Km away from Sitamarhi Railway station. During their stay at Janakpur, tourists can visit Ram Janki Temple, Sita Ram Vivah Mandap and Dhanush Dham," Indian Railways said in a press release.

"After visiting Janakpur, on the next day, tourists will return back to Sitamarhi and visit the Janki temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham. From Sitamarhi, the train will proceed on an overnight journey to Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple & corridor, Tulsi temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. Tourists will move from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus and visit Sangam, Shankar Viman Mandapam, Hanuman temple and Bharadwaj Ashram. After Prayagraj, the train will return back to Delhi on the 7th day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 2500 Kms in this tour," it added.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment into small amounts EMIs. Users can avail of the EMI payment option for making payments in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards. COVID-19 final Vaccination is mandatory for all guests of age 18 years and above.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs 39,775 per person, the train will be a 7 days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover the train journey in respective class, Night stays at AC hotels, Vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor