Indian Railways utilises over 80 pc capex in April-December period this fiscal

New Delhi, Jan 5 Indian Railways has utilised 80.54 per cent of its allocated capex in the first three quarters of the current fiscal (FY26) at the end of December, which is Rs 2,03,138 crore of the total Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of Rs 2,52,200 crore, the government said on Monday.

This represents a 6.54 per cent increase in GBS utilisation compared to the same period last year (December 2024), the Ministry of Railways said.

The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernisation, and passenger amenities.

According to the ministry, in the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilised.

For capacity augmentation, out of Rs 1,09,238 crore allocated, Rs 76,048 crore (69 per cent) has been expended. Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilisation, with expenditure amounting to Rs 9,575 crore till December 2025.

The results of consistent capital expenditure over the last decade are evident in 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, the implementation of the Kavach automatic train protection system, over 99 per cent electrification of the broad-gauge network, and extensive works covering new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, investments in PSUs, and metropolitan transport systems.

"These initiatives have significantly improved speed, safety, and passenger comfort, while keeping rail travel affordable. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set for inauguration shortly, Indian Railways is poised to transform long-distance rail travel," the ministry said.

Moreover, Indian Railways is delivering faster, safer, and world-class rail travel at an affordable cost across the country by transforming itself into a future-ready organisation aligned with the vision of a modern and connected nation.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India is set to receive its first Bullet Train on August 15, 2027. The Bullet Train project spans 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Of this, 352 km lies in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. As per the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL), over 85 per cent of the corridor -- around 465 km -- is being built on elevated viaducts, with 326 km already completed.

