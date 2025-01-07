Indian Spending Trends 2024: Beverages and Processed Foods Up 24%, Dairy and Vegetables See Decline

Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising savings by reducing some expenses, yet spending patterns show a significant shift. A report by the Union Statistics Ministry reveals a 24% rise in expenditure on beverages, refreshments, and processed foods, while spending on vegetables has fallen by 11%. Dairy products have also witnessed a decline in consumer attention, highlighting evolving preferences in household budgets.

A comprehensive survey covering 2.61 lakh households—1.54 lakh in rural areas and 1.07 lakh in urban centers—has highlighted notable spending patterns. In rural India, 47% of monthly expenditure is dedicated to food. Of this, nearly 10% is spent on processed foods and beverages, surpassing spending on fruits (3.85%), vegetables (6.03%), cereals (4.99%), and eggs, fish, and meat (4.92%), showcasing a shift in dietary priorities.

Here are the other costs, categorized by their percentages of expenditure: