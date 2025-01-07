Indian Spending Trends 2024: Beverages and Processed Foods Up 24%, Dairy and Vegetables See Decline
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2025 01:01 PM2025-01-07T13:01:59+5:302025-01-07T13:02:55+5:30
Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising savings by reducing some expenses, yet spending patterns show a significant shift. A report ...
Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising savings by reducing some expenses, yet spending patterns show a significant shift. A report by the Union Statistics Ministry reveals a 24% rise in expenditure on beverages, refreshments, and processed foods, while spending on vegetables has fallen by 11%. Dairy products have also witnessed a decline in consumer attention, highlighting evolving preferences in household budgets.
A comprehensive survey covering 2.61 lakh households—1.54 lakh in rural areas and 1.07 lakh in urban centers—has highlighted notable spending patterns. In rural India, 47% of monthly expenditure is dedicated to food. Of this, nearly 10% is spent on processed foods and beverages, surpassing spending on fruits (3.85%), vegetables (6.03%), cereals (4.99%), and eggs, fish, and meat (4.92%), showcasing a shift in dietary priorities.
Here are the other costs, categorized by their percentages of expenditure:
- Transportation: 7.59% and 8.46%
- Medical Expenses: 6.83%
- Clothing and Footwear: 6.63%
- Durable Goods: 6.48% and 6.87%
- Entertainment: 6.22%
- Miscellaneous Goods and Entertainment: 6.92%
- Rent: 6.58%
- Education: 5.97%