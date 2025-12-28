Indian startup, KPro.ai, to deploy performance analytics at Kyrgios-Sabalenka 'Battle of Sexes' match in Dubai

Dubai, Dec 28 Indian sports technology startup KPro has been named the Artificial Intelligence partner for the upcoming Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition in Dubai, a rare instance of an Indian-built sports AI platform being deployed at a global tennis showcase featuring two of the sport's most recognisable names.

The format pits elite male and female athletes in specially designed competitive settings, and has gained renewed attention in recent years as sport explores new ways to combine entertainment, innovation, and fan engagement outside traditional tournament structures.

For KPro, the partnership marks a significant validation. Indian sports-tech startups have historically focused on grassroots and domestic markets, while elite international sport has largely relied on technology providers from Europe, the United States, and Australia.

"Such global collaborations indicate a gradual shift in how Indian firms are being perceived in applied sports intelligence," said Aman Dhall, an early-stage investor in KPro

As part of the partnership, KPro will deploy its computer vision and biomechanics-based systems to analyse player movement, reaction time, and execution in real time, without the use of wearables. The insights will add performance context for athletes, coaches, and fans during the exhibition.

Exhibition matches, once viewed primarily as entertainment, are increasingly being used as live testbeds for sports technology. With no impact on rankings or titles, these formats allow organisers to integrate analytics, fan engagement tools, and performance intelligence alongside elite competition.

“From an investor’s point of view, such a format allows new technology to be introduced without disrupting competitive integrity,” said Dhall. “They create space for data to enhance how sport is understood, rather than interfere with how it is played.”

According to estimates by global research firms such as PwC and MarketsandMarkets, the sports analytics market is expected to grow at over 20 per cent annually, driven by adoption across professional sport, youth development programmes, and digital fan engagement. India has emerged as a growing contributor to this ecosystem, particularly in mobile-first and AI-led performance solutions.

KPro’s platform uses smartphone-based visual AI to deliver real-time movement analysis and performance grading, enabling deployment across live events as well as grassroots and academy environments.

"AI is becoming a key part of modern sport, especially in helping female athletes gain deeper insights into their own performance," said Aditi Chauhan, former India women’s football team captain and goalkeeper. “With deeper research, we have realised that women are six times more prone to ACL than men. With tracking of performance via tech, we can prepare for better load management, prevent injuries and make better on-ground decisions just like what we’ll see with Aryna Sabalenka in her match with Nick Kyrgios.”

Former badminton world number one and brand friend of KPro.ai, Saina Nehwal, said performance analytics are increasingly relevant across disciplines. “At elite levels, small improvements make the biggest difference. Data-backed insights help athletes identify strengths and gaps more clearly. When used well, AI becomes a support system rather than a distraction.”

“The Battle of The Sexes offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how AI can work quietly in the background,” said Nirav Shah, Co-Founder of KPro. “The focus is on adding insight and context to what fans are already watching, without changing the nature of the sport itself.”

Dubai has emerged as a preferred venue for innovation-led sporting showcases, drawing over one million spectators annually to major events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the DP World Tour’s Season Finale, and the UAE Tour cycling race.

As sport increasingly blends performance intelligence with live entertainment, partnerships such as this highlight how Indian sports-tech firms are beginning to contribute analytics and applied AI to the evolving global sports economy.

