Indians Deported From US Recall 'Donkey' Route: 'Hands and Feet Were Chained'

The US military aircraft carrying 104 Indians, including women and children, landed in Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday morning, February 6. While speaking to the media, some deportees recounted their harrowing expertise of entering illegally in the United States via the 'donkey route', which was planned by their travel agents to pull them illegally into the US via neighbouring countries' borders.

Some barely survive on this route due to harsh climate conditions and no food during the journey. The deportee who witness deaths during his 'donkey' journey said the boat was about to capsize in the sea. A Punjabi deportee, Harwinder Singh, shared a nightmare he went through to travel to America.

Singh, who left for the US in August last year, said, "was about to capsize in the sea, but we survived." He recounted witnessing one person die in the Panama jungle and another drowning in the sea during the journey.

Another Indian citizen who illegally migrated to the US said that the agent lied to him that he would be sent legally, but he was sent through the 'donkey' route.

"I was lied to that I would be sent legally but I was sent by 'donkey' route... I faced a lot of difficulties on the way. Now that I am back here, I will work here... I crossed the border with difficulty... I reached there in 8 months," told to the news agnecy ANI without revaling his name.

He stated that his feet and hand were chained after US law officals caught him and put him in jail at the US border for more than 20 days. "I was jailed at the US border for 20 days and then I was sent back... Our hands and feet were chained and we were told that we were being sent back to India."

"It took us 40 hours to reach Amritsar Airport... Everyone was chained except for the children... Now we will do farming here," he added.

"The local MLA has said that the government will help us. We request the government to help us in getting our money back. We were lied to and sent illegally via donkey route," he further stated.

A family member of one of the Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US said, "What happened is unfortunate. Human rights don't allow to chain someone without any crime... Everyone wants to settle their family but I would say that if these children spend that amount of money here and stay here, it would be better. They would be able to live here with their family... If that much money is put in bank, they can survive easily. If they invest in a Fixed Deposit, they can get good returns."