India’s ancient wisdom and global outlook must go hand in hand: MoS

New Delhi, Nov 19 Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Wednesday urged young members of the Indian diaspora in Baku to proudly embrace their dual identity -- balancing India’s ancient wisdom with a modern, multicultural worldview.

Addressing a gathering of more than 1,000 Indians in Azerbaijan’s capital, he said the diaspora plays a vital role in strengthening India’s global presence and shaping its future.

The event brought together professionals from sectors such as oil and gas, hospitality, and commodity trading, along with 380 Indian students studying in the country.

Dr Pemmasani appreciated the strong sense of unity within the community, reflected in the establishment of multiple cultural and student associations, including the Indian Azerbaijan Association, the Azerbaijan Telugu Association, the Baku Tamil Sangham, and the Indian Students Association of Azerbaijan.

He said such organisations keep cultural bonds alive even when people live far from home.

Speaking about India’s fast-changing landscape, the Union Minister highlighted the nation’s progress in digital innovation, renewable energy, space exploration, and economic growth.

He said the Indian diaspora continues to be an important part of this journey, adding that their achievements bring pride to the country, their investments help create new opportunities, and their children act as bridges between different cultures.

Dr Pemmasani encouraged the youth to stay connected with India and contribute by sharing knowledge, mentoring young entrepreneurs, and supporting new ideas.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of Indians abroad and assured the community that India’s doors will always remain open for them.

