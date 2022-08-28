India's biggest building demolition to held today in Noida Twin Towers

Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida, which have been grabbing media attention across the world, will be razed to the ground on August 28 at 2.30 p.m. The nearly 100-metre-tall towers, which came up illegally on Emerald Court's premises, will become India's tallest structures to be demolished by implosion technique.

The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida's Sector 93A -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.