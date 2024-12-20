India's borders with Nepal, Bhutan never a cause of concern because of SSB: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, Dec 20 India’s international borders with Nepal and Bhutan were never been a cause of concern for the Indian government because of the presence of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) there, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“When there is fencing at the international borders, the headache of the border guard agencies is less. But in the case of open borders, the responsibilities of the border guard agencies are much more. India’s 2,450 kilometres of open international borders with Nepal and Bhutan had never been a concern for the Union Home Minister and the credit goes entirely to the personnel of SSB deputed there. The manner in which SSB is handling cross-border crimes like narcotics, arms, wildlife and human trafficking and other anti-national activities is highly commendable,” Shah said while addressing a programme at SSB’s frontier headquarters at Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on the occasion of the 61st Raising Day of the force on Friday afternoon.

He also complimented the role of SSB in tackling the menace of Left-wing extremism (LWE) in different eastern Indian states. “SSB personnel played a significant role in combating and reducing Maoist menace in states like Bihar and Jharkhand. SSB’s role in combating LWE even in Chhattisgarh is also quite commendable,” the Home Minister said.

According to him, the manner in which SSB foiled attempts of illegal infiltration and illegal encroachment on government land without disturbing the peace relations of India with Nepal is highly commendable. “SSB has been able to evict 1,100 illegal encroachments in ‘no man’s land’ with zero tolerance but without disturbing the international peace relations,” Shah said.

At the same time, he also complimented the role played by the SSB personnel in different social welfare activities like conducting de-addiction drives among youths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the welfare of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deputed in different remote pockets of the country.

