India’s CAG elected Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, has been elected as the Vice-Chair of the UN Panel of Auditors for the forthcoming year.

“This recognition underscores India's commitment to the highest standards of external audit and its active participation in shaping the global audit landscape,” the CAG said.

Murmu participated in the 63rd session of the Panel of External Auditors, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 20-21 November 2023.

The Panel of External Auditors comprising Heads of 12 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) globally, oversees the external audit of the UN Secretariat, Funds and Programmes, and Specialized Agencies.

This independent body, including representatives from Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, conducts financial, performance and compliance audits of UN entities.

The annual meeting served as a unique platform for collaborative discussions on various issues, including follow-up actions on the Secretary-General's response to the Panel Letter, and addressing critical concerns related to Financial and Management, Climate Change, and Digital matters. In the meeting, Murmu led the discussion on critical financial and management issues affecting UN organisations.

In a separate meeting, Murmu along-with panel members met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, exchanging views in the areas of risk management, the challenging financial environment, and the imperative for well-structured funding strategies.

The Panel members emphasized the pivotal role of the UN system in guiding and managing climate finance issues, alongside expressing concerns about digital transformation.

On the side-lines of the panel meeting, CAG of India also held a bilateral meeting with Pierre Moscovici, First President of Cour des comptes (Supreme Audit Institution of France) to discuss strengthening of bilateral relations between the two SAIs.

