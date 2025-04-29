India's changemakers speak: Padma awardees reflect on recognition and responsibility

New Delhi, April 29 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the prestigious Padma Awards to 71 distinguished individuals at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's Durbar Hall. The honours included four Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri awards, recognising outstanding contributions across diverse fields.

The event marked the first phase of Padma Award presentations for the year 2025.

In conversation with IANS, these Padma Awardees shared their experiences, expressing their commitment towards the country.

PR Sreejesh, known for his unique goalkeeping in hockey, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of sports. Former Indian hockey goalkeeper and current junior Indian hockey team coach, Sreejesh, created history by winning two Olympic bronze medals and three times the Goalkeeper of the Year title.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I am very honoured for this award. I am very proud. I would like to thank all the teammates for helping me achieve this feat."

In the field of medicine, Prof. (Dr) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra was awarded the Padma Shri. He is an eminent neurosurgeon who has published research papers, written books, and led several research projects during his tenure at AIIMS.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I would first thank the government. This is a huge achievement. It is a great thing to get a Padma award in India. I worked for 22 years at the AIIMS, where I was a professor and dean. After retirement, I went to Odisha, where I was the vice-chancellor at a research institute."

Vinod Kumar Dham was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of science and engineering. Vinod Dham, popularly known as the ‘Father of Pentium’, made computing accessible across the world with his vision in the development of the Pentium microprocessor.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This award is a recognition of India's progress. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is progressing rapidly in technology. The concept of Digital India is so broad that it can include everything." He emphasised India's progress in semiconductors, AI, and quantum technology, and also said that the right use of technology can be a boon for humanity.

Naren Gurung was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of arts. This artist from Sikkim has regenerated the cultural heritage of Sikkim through his art and literature.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "It was great to be on this occasion with the President and the Prime Minister. I work on folk art, literature, and traditions. I have written books, I am a singer, dancer, and choreographer. This versatility symbolises taking the cultural richness of Sikkim to the new generation."

Suresh Harilal Soni was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of social work. He is the founder of the Sahyog Kushtha Yagna Trust of Gujarat. He, along with his wife, started this trust in 1988 for 20 leprosy patients and their children. Today, this trust is giving shelter and respect to more than 1500 people.

Talking to IANS, he said, "No government grant is taken in our organisation. Donations come by the grace of God. We give love to people, and they love us a lot."

Dr Jaspinder Narula Kaul was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of art. She is a famous playback singer whose songs resonate in different languages and musical styles.

Talking to IANS, she said, "This award was received after 50 years of penance. This is sadhana, it should be done with a full heart."

In the field of art, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak was awarded the Padma Shri. He is a renowned sculptor whose art reflects Indian culture and spirituality.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This award increases responsibility. Now we have to think about the country. Starting from the village, we have to take our art to the whole world."

Nirmala Devi, the patron of Sujni craft, was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of art. Her embroidery work has been displayed from Bihar to museums in London. Talking to IANS, she said, "I am very happy. I make art on sarees, for this, I got this award."

In the field of art, Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sarma was awarded the Padma Shri. He is a Sanskrit and Telugu poet who gave regeneration to the art of Avadhanam. Talking to IANS, he said, "I have been doing this art for 52 years. I have answered the questions of more than 2000 scholars. This award gives me immense pleasure."

In the field of literature and education, Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla was awarded the Padma Shri. The poet, who keeps the Gujarati language and culture alive through his poems and songs, told IANS, “With Padma Shri, the responsibility has increased. I want to build a bridge between society and administration with my pen.”

In the field of arts, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, a world-renowned flautist who made the flute popular among the younger generation, was awarded the Padma Shri. Speaking to IANS, he said, “I got this award for 50 years of service to the flute. I dedicate it to my gurus and mother.”

In the field of culinary arts, Dr K. Damodaran, a renowned chef who contributed to Tamil Nadu’s mid-day meal scheme, was awarded the Padma Shri. Speaking to IANS, he said, “In a career spanning 40 years, I employed 8,000 people. I dedicate this award to my students and young chefs.”

Dr Surinder Kumar Vasal was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of science and engineering. His role in the development of the Suwan-1 variety of maize and the World Food Prize are proof of his achievements. Speaking to IANS, he said, "This award is very important for me. It is a recognition of my work for food and nutrition security."

Professor Bharat Gupta and Begum Batool were also awarded the Padma Shri in the field of arts. Professor Gupta and Begum Batool told IANS, "I thank the nation. I hope the government and society will invest more in the preservation of art."

