India's commercial capital to get its own annual 'Mumbai Festival' from Jan 2024

Mumbai, Nov 23 Mumbai will get its own version of a rocking annual festival -- on the lines of a few select cities worldwide -- from January 2024 with a series of events lined up for nine days to boost tourism, officials said here on Thursday.

The state government’s Directorate of Tourism (DoT) will start the annual fiesta titled ‘Mumbai Festival’ from January 20-28 next year with the theme 'Everyone’ Invited' to emphasise the inclusivity of the city of dreams and its melting of culture, glamour, arts, cuisine, sports, big biz etc. that embrace one and all.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is the chairperson of Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee, and DoT Director B.N. Patil.

The event saw the unveiling of the inaugural edition of Mumbai Festival logo and a theme, ‘Sapno Ka Gateway’, and the theme song composed by Shamir Tandon that echoes the kaleidoscope of cultures with boundless energy and resilience embedded in Mumbai’s soul that has survived many challenges over the decades and centuries.

Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza, who unveiled the theme song, presented a set of hook steps along with his team.

The nine-day fest will see an extravaganza of events at various key central locations around the city with cultural events, musical shows, food festivals etc., celebrating the different facets of Mumbai.

“The Mumbai Festival-2024 aims to boost tourism, give a fillip to development and inclusiveness and discover new opportunities and avenues for the industry. It is poised to become one of the biggest annual festivals India has ever witnessed which will be a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai,” said Mahajan.

Mahindra said its envisaged to be an extravagant festivity that emphasises immersive experiences and highlights the essence of Mumbai. It will bring together people from all over, as the theme is 'Everyone’s Invited'.

A highlight would be ‘Mumbai Walks’ in which icons of Mumbai would join to felicitate and pay tribute to the heroes of Mumbai who keep the maximum-city moving, like the famous Dabbawalas, police constable, BEST drivers-conductors, sanitation crews, and others.

Some of the major events would be centred around activities like Maha Mumbai Expo, Music Fest, Earth Movie Contest, Beach Fest, Tourism Conclave, Cinema Fest, Cricket Clinic and Maha Shopping during the nine-days.

