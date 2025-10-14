India's commitment to peacekeeping reflects spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam': Army Chief at UN conclave

New Delhi, Oct 14 Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday underlined India's steadfast contributions to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations, describing them as a reaffirmation of the country's determination to strengthen cooperation and uphold the noble mission of global peace.

Speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UN TCC) Chiefs' Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, General Dwivedi said India's participation in peacekeeping reflects its civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam' -- the world is one family -- and 'Vishwa Bandhu' -- India as a friend to all.

"Today, this conference builds on that same spirit, as we welcome the leadership of 32 troop-contributing nations, who together provide nearly two-thirds of all peacekeepers deployed worldwide. Truly, it is an assembly that reflects both pride and purpose," General Dwivedi said.

Highlighting India's extensive involvement, he noted, "India, as one of the largest contributors to peacekeeping, has sent approximately 300,000 men and women across 51 missions out of the total 71 peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. While our troops have served with unflinching resolve, we have also gained invaluable experience which we are always willing to share with everyone."

He also said that hosting this conference in India is "not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace."

General Dwivedi said that peacekeeping in the modern era faces challenges of "unprecedented scale and complexity," with the global order standing "at an inflection point" marked by more than 56 active conflicts and the involvement of nearly 19 nations.

He cited the rise of disruptive technologies, the growing role of non-state actors, hybrid warfare, and disinformation as factors that have blurred traditional boundaries of conflict.

"A peacekeeper, apart from being a security provider, is a diplomat, a technology enthusiast, a nation builder in far-flung areas, and also may be the only media for the flow of information in conflict zones," he said.

Emphasising the need to adapt, he said nations must integrate advanced technology into operations, enhance rapid deployment capabilities, and foster interoperability among troop-contributing countries.

"Collaborative training and innovative resource management will be essential to sustain missions in the long run," he added.

"Together, we must build a framework that is both robust and responsive. The UN's moral authority rests on human connection, and troop-contributing countries must reinforce it by sharing best practices and harmonising operational doctrines. Only then can we respond decisively to crises, wherever and whenever they arise. Our unity is our greatest strength," the Army Chief said.

He reaffirmed India's dedication to the UN's mission, stating, "India, for its part, remains committed to contributing to this collective effort. We also showcase indigenous equipment designed for peacekeeping operations, and we are prepared to share such capabilities with interested partners. In the same vein, we are also ready to adopt best practices from all countries."

