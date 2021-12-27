India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches 142.38 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 142.38 crores (1,42,38,12,552), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

As per the Ministry, "More than 65 lakh (65,20,037) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Monday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight."

It further said, 83,80,04,579 people were given the first dose of the vaccine till Monday while 83,80,04,579 were given their second dose.

The Ministry said 14,16,852 people were given the first dose of the vaccine on Monday while 51,03,185 were given their second dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.The country's active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor