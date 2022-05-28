India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 193.13 cr

India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 (1,93,13,41,918) crores on Saturday as per provisional reports by 7 am, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLWs), 1,04,06,837 have received the first dose, 1,00,38,523 have received the second vaccine dose and 51,90,970 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,18,839 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,81,512 with the second dose and 86,14,104 with the precaution doses.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.36 crore (3,36,37,974) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,57,55,480 with the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

In the age group 15-18 years, 5,93,90,523 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,54,76,127 doses as the second dose.

A total of 55,70,67,459 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 48,93,11,452 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 7,58,822 precaution doses as in the age group 18-44 years.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,32,34,041 have received the first dose, 19,06,90,583 have received the second dose and 13,25,064 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,70,79,287 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,89,27,472 as second and 1,84,36,849 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in India, taking the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.54 per cent.

According to the health ministry, India's COVID recoveries reached 4,26,09,335 with 2,158 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor