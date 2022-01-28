India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 164.44 cr

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.44 crore, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry, in a press release, said, "More than 57 lakh doses (57,35,692) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.44 crore (1,64,44,73,216) as per provisional reports till 7 am today."

This has been achieved through 1,79,63,318 sessions.

As per the Ministry, 4,43,89,137 doses of vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries of age group 15-18 years, and 1,03,41,442 as precaution doses.

Further, the release informed that 3,47,443 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, is now at 3,80,24,771.

2,51,209 also new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload to 21,05,611.

"While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 17.47 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 15.88 per cent," the Ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,82,307 COVID tests. India has so far conducted over 72.37 crore (72,37,48,555) cumulative COVID tests.

( With inputs from ANI )

