India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 166.59 cr

With the administration of more than 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Monday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the mark of 166.59 crore doses, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached close to 166.59 Crore (166,59,05,140) today. More than 53 lakh (53,58,782) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read the release from the ministry.

Out of 53,58,782 vaccine doses administered today, 15,13,094 people have been administered their first dose while 32,80,666 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

To date, out of 166,59,05,140 vaccine doses that have been administered, 94,17,17,969 people have received their first dose while 71,17,57,295 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

