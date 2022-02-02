India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 167.29 cr

With the administration of more than 57 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 167.29 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release today informed, "With the administration of more than 57 lakh doses (57,42,659) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 167.29 crores (1,67,29,42,707) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,83,99,537 sessions."

"The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,42,793 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore (73,24,39,986) cumulative tests," the ministry said.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 14.15 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 9.26 per cent.

2,81,109 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,95,11,307, the ministry informed today.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent.

As many as 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is presently at 16,21,603. Active cases constitute 3.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

