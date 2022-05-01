India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 189.17 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.17 crore (1,89,17,69,346) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This has been achieved through 2,33,70,192 sessions, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.90 Cr (2,90,98,946) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards, it stated.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,092. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. 2,876 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,36,253," it said.

With 3,324 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the country saw a total of 4,71,087 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.79 crore (83,79,13,110) cumulative tests.

According to the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.71 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor