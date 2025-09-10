India’s democratic system remains strong, resilient: BJP leaders on CP Radhakrishnan’s win

New Delhi, Sep 10 Reacting to the Vice-Presidential election outcome, BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal, on Wednesday, said that NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan’s win indicates that India’s democratic and constitutional system remains strong and resilient.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, “The NDA candidate for the post of Vice President of India won by a large majority. His victory indicates that India’s democratic and constitutional system remains strong and resilient. Rising above all differences, people prioritise the nation’s interests, which is why the NDA candidate secured a decisive majority in the Vice Presidential election.”

The election has seen NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan secure a decisive victory, winning 452 first preference votes against the opposition candidate Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. The results highlight the ruling coalition’s numerical strength in Parliament.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the role of numbers in the election. He said, “Elections are decided based on numbers. Hon’ble C.P. Radhakrishnan has won the Vice Presidential election with a significant majority, as was predetermined due to the ruling coalition’s numerical strength. The opposition lacked the numbers but squandered an opportunity to send a message to the world.”

“The Vice Presidential post is a prestigious constitutional position. During such appointments, India’s democracy could have demonstrated unity by bringing the ruling and opposition parties together. Instead, the opposition resorted to petty politics, knowing they would lose,” he added.

The election results have stirred debates about the Opposition’s unity and strategy. While senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the Opposition’s 100 per cent voting turnout and hailed the joint candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy’s performance, the final numbers revealed cracks in their unity.

Despite claims of unity by the Opposition, the voting pattern revealed internal divisions and a lack of complete consensus among their ranks. Senior BJP leader B.L. Santhosh claimed on X, “Voting happened through ballot papers & INDI Alliance got 15 votes less than their number. The INDI alliance leaders had campaigned for conscience vote. They got it in return.”

