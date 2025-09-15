India’s Drink-Driving Crisis: DriverOnHire Expands Late-Night Services to Save Lives

India’s drink-and-driving cases are increasing day by day, but to tackle this major issue, DriverOnHire has launched a campaign to offer a practical solution. The company has also expanded its late-night driver services to save the lives of people who may otherwise risk driving under the influence.

Road crashes remain one of India's gravest public-health challenges. In 2023, police recorded 4,80,583 accidents and 1,72,890 fatalities nationwide, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). While overspeeding is the leading cause, alcohol and drug use behind the wheel still contributes to more than 3,200 deaths every year — each one avoidable.

According to the World Health Organization, “There is no form of alcohol consumption that is risk-free. Even low levels of alcohol consumption carry some risks and can cause harm.”

Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above 30 mg per 100 ml of blood is an offence, verified through a breath analyser or medical test. Offenders face fines, imprisonment, and possible licence suspension.

In response to this ongoing risk, DriverOnHire has launched its "Don’t Drink and Drive — Get Home Safe" campaign, expanding late-night driver services across Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The initiative includes positioning professional drivers near entertainment hubs for faster handovers, scaling up availability during high-risk weekends and holidays, and running awareness messaging urging travellers to pre-plan transport before drinking.

"Our role is to provide travellers with a safer option when drinking is involved," said a DriverOnHire spokesperson. “Even if our campaign saves one life we consider this campaign is successful."

MoRTH data shows that alcohol-related crashes made up 1.9% of all accidents and 2.1% of road deaths in 2023. These incidents rise during festival seasons, late-night hours, and along intercity travels.

Experts say that, unlike overspeeding or vehicle failure, alcohol crashes are entirely preventable through safer travel choices.

Authorities and campaigners alike highlight the importance of personal responsibility. Practical steps include planning a ride before drinking, using ride-hailing or public transport, booking a night driver service, or hosts helping guests arrange safe travel options. Friends can also play a role by speaking up when someone attempts to drive after drinking.

"Food, coffee, or a few hours of rest do not make you fit to drive after drinking," the enforcement official added. "Only time or avoiding alcohol altogether ensures road safety."

About DriverOnHire: Founded in 2014, DriverOnHire provides on-demand, background-verified professional drivers for daily commutes, airport transfers, events, and outstation travel across major Indian cities. The company aims to make Indian roads safer by offering practical alternatives to self-driving under unsafe conditions.