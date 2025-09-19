India's election to Interpol Asian committee underscores commitment to jointly address common challenges: MEA

Singapore/New Delhi, Sep 19 India on Friday said that its election as a member of Interpol Asian Committee underscores the country's commitment for regional cooperation to address common challenges like drug trafficking, cyber crime, terrorism and human trafficking.

"Committed to address shared challenges. India has been elected as a member of INTERPOL Asian Committee for the term 2025-29 in 25th Interpol Asian Conference in Singapore. India's membership underscores its commitment for regional cooperation to address common challenges like drug trafficking, cyber crime, terrorism and human trafficking," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The election took place through a multi-stage voting process, marking an important milestone in India’s engagement with international law enforcement cooperation, emphasised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - the National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol in India which serves as the national focal point for all Interpol-related matters and facilitating international cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

The federal probe agency coordinates and processes requests for Interpol notices, such as Red Notices, and manages the Bharatpol portal for seamless interaction between Indian agencies and Interpol channels.

The statement said that the Interpol Asian Committee shall advise the Asian Regional Conference in the execution of its mandate and facilitate the deliberations at the session of the Asian Regional Conference by providing a clear understanding of the strategic and operational issues at stake.

The Committee shall identify regional strategic priorities in the fight against crime and police cooperation issues specific to the region, said the statement.

India’s membership will further enhance regional cooperation, particularly in addressing pressing challenges such as organised crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, terrorism, and drug trafficking, it said.

This achievement underscores India’s proactive participation in international policing initiatives, its commitment to the Global Policing Goals, and its efforts to reinforce security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the CBI said.

It follows a history of Indian representation at the highest levels of Interpol and demonstrates India’s growing global leadership in law enforcement and transnational security matters.

The Committee will meet annually to deliberate on regional security issues and provide guidance for coordinated actions among member countries.

India was represented in the Asian Regional Conference by a delegation from CBI. India’s victory is attributed to an intensive and coordinated campaign by Indian diplomats, Embassies/High Commissions, and National Central Bureau (NCB-India), which sought crucial support from friendly nations through bilateral and multilateral engagements, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor