India's elections a remarkable showcase of diversity & unity: Pranav Adani

Ahmedabad, May 7 Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday cast his vote along with his family members, saying that India's elections are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where “every vote counts”.

In a post on X (social media platform), Pranav Adani said that he has fulfilled his constitutional duty and now, "it is your turn".

“India's elections aren't just the world's largest. They are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where every vote counts,” he wrote.

“I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn! Make your voice heard. Cast your vote,” Pranav Adani added.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, cast his vote in Gujarat, along with his family members, during the third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

“Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege, and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

“Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind,” Gautam Adani added.

Voting across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat began on Tuesday.

