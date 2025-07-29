India's engagement in South Asia rooted in collective growth: Report

New Delhi, July 29 India's outreach in South Asia under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy" demonstrates not just geographical proximity but a strong commitment to shared regional development, a report said on Tuesday.

"A neighbour's prosperity ensures the region's stability. This quiet yet resolute belief has long guided India's approach to its closest partners," Asian News Post report cited.

According to the report, Indian-backed infrastructure in Sri Lanka upgraded railway stations and tracks, which restored public confidence and enhanced freight movement from Colombo to Jaffna, significantly improving people's lives across the island nation.

"Similarly, emergency economic assistance during Sri Lanka's financial crisis, including multi-billion dollar Lines of Credit for essentials like fuel and fertilisers, came when it was needed most, demonstrating that friendship means presence in both growth and adversity," the report added.

"In Maldives, the Greater Male Connectivity Project -- India's largest infrastructure undertaking in the country -- is transforming the way communities and markets interact across the archipelago," the report said.

It added that in a significant humanitarian partnership with the Maldives, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the healthcare system struggled to cope, Indian Naval ships and aircraft promptly delivered vaccines, ventilators, and medical supplies to the South Asian country.

Additionally, Nepal shares deep geographical, cultural, and economic connections with India.

The Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline between India and Nepal, the first transnational oil pipeline in South Asia, ushered in a new phase of fuel security.

"Meanwhile, integrated check posts, cross-border rail lines, and power-sharing agreements continue to bridge borders and energise the partnership. After the 2015 earthquake, India's rapid reconstruction aid helped restore thousands of homes and heritage sites in Nepal's quake-hit districts," the report detailed.

On the other hand, relations with Bangladesh have been enhanced through joint infrastructure projects and cultural connections.

The Maitree Thermal Power Plant at Rampal in Bangladesh, which is a joint venture between the countries, and also efforts to revitalise inland waterways have strengthened energy and trade collaborations.

India is also expanding eastward with Myanmar, which includes projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport System and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, facilitating improved connectivity between Northeast India and Southeast Asia.

"Despite political uncertainty in Myanmar, India remains engaged in humanitarian and developmental assistance, including food and medical aid for conflict-affected communities," the report emphasised.

"Even in conflict-ravaged Afghanistan, India's engagement left a lasting footprint. The Afghan Parliament building in Kabul, the Zaranj-Delaram Highway, and scholarships for Afghan youth were not just diplomatic efforts -- they were investments in a future rooted in peace and people," it further added.

Highlighting that India's development cooperation approach is collaborative, the report said that through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, thousands of professionals from across the region are trained annually. These include areas of agriculture, governance, disaster response, and public health, fostering a "network of shared expertise".

These initiatives reflect a broader vision where railways, roads, power lines, and classrooms serve as the cornerstone of enduring partnerships in the region.

India's growth is intertwined, and "when neighbours move forward together -- with compassion, connectivity, and conviction -- the entire region rises".

