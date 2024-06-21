India's envoy to Turkey Virander Paul passes away

New Delhi, June 21 India's Ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul passed away on Friday.

Sources said that he died following a prolonged illness.

Sharing the news, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: "We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution. Our heartfelt condolences to his family..."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also took to X to express his condolences. In a post, he said: "Deeply grieved at the passing away of Virander Paul, our Ambassador in Turkiye. A great loss to the Indian Foreign Service. Have worked closely with him in his many postings. Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions. Deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Paul, a 1991-batch IFS officer, before being appointed India's Ambassador to Turkey, had served as High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador to Somalia, and Permanent Representative of India to UNEP and UN-HABITAT.

