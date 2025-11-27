India's experience in submarine development highly valuable for Indonesia's future plans, acknowledges visiting Defence Minister

New Delhi, Nov 27 India and Indonesia on Thursday reiterated the importance of maintaining a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, guided by international law and respect for sovereignty. Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation through multilateral frameworks such as Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's chairmanship.

Discussions on further strengthening the bilateral defence ties and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership were also held as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Thursday co-chaired the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi.

Quite significantly, during the meeting, Indonesia lauded India's experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, including Scorpene-class programmes, calling it highly valuable for Indonesia’s future plans.

"Noting that the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative share relevant fundamental principles, Indonesia reiterated that India remains a key partner in promoting peace and cooperation in the region," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence after the meeting during which both countries also committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness.

The two Ministers recalled the visit of President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto to India as the Chief Guest of Republic Day Celebrations earlier this year and affirmed that the productive and wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto during the visit, and outcomes have led to further strengthening of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also recalled the participation of 352 personnel from the Indonesian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Celebrations.

Indonesia also appreciated India’s proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as technology transfer, joint R&D, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain linkages.

India announced gifting of horses and ceremonial carriage to Indonesia from Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps. The two ministers expressed their satisfaction with the Dialogue’s outcomes and the need to continue high-level exchanges, practical cooperation, and structured management across multiple areas of defence and security.

Following the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the defence cooperation between India and Indonesia is built on commitment to maintain regional security has grown manifold during the recent years.

"Delighted to meet the Indonesian Defence Minister General Retd. Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in New Delhi. Our defence cooperation built on our commitment to maintain regional security has grown manifold during the recent years. During the deliberations today, we had a free and frank discussion to further strengthen our defence cooperation and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh posted on X.

Both countries highlighted the progress in joint exercises, including Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti, MILAN, and upcoming Air Manoeuvre Exercises. The two sides agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training programs, and visits to defence education institutions to promote interoperability and knowledge sharing.

The two countries reiterated their commitment to maritime security, including coordination in the Indian Ocean. Indonesia welcomed India’s initiatives, emphasising cooperation within ASEAN-led ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and other structures.

Both countries also discussed collaboration in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology transfer, and training programs to strengthen military health resilience. They reaffirmed their commitment to a just and lasting peace in Palestine, and acknowledged opportunities for cooperation in humanitarian assistance, post conflict reconstruction, and multilateral peace efforts. Indonesia reaffirmed its willingness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under United Nations Mandate.

Earlier in the day, Singh received Sjamsoeddin at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi. A Guard of Honour was presented to Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin ahead of his meeting with the Defence Minister.

