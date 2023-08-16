India's first biodiversity village ‘Atlas’ launched in Goa

Panaji, Aug 16 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday released Biodiversity Atlas of Mayem in North Goa, which is India’s First Village Atlas.

The function was jointly organised by Mayem Vaiguinim Grampanchayat, Biodiversity Management Committee, Mayem Vaiguinim and Mayem Panlot Sangh.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government will come up with a biodiversity atlas of all 191 panchayats in the state.

He assured to provide required help to preserve and maintain biodiversity.

"It is our duty to preserve our biodiversity and maintain it for future generations. Using biodiversity in a sustainable manner means to use natural resources at a rate that the earth can renew them. Due to change in climatic conditions the public should not suffer," he said.

He appealed to youths to come forward for the protection of Biodiversity and assured help from the state government to achieve the goal.

Sawant said that biodiversity can be protected only by the villagers. "It should not get destroyed. We need to preserve it. It is also responsibility of local panch members to keep watch on whether it is getting destroyed," he said.

He said that our forefathers knowing the importance of biodiversity preserved it for us and now it’s our responsibility to preserve it for future generations.

