India’s first combined cycle gas turbine power plant to be set up in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 12 Tripura, a power-surplus state, is set to usher in a new era of power generation with the upcoming installation of a 120 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant at Rokhia in Sepahijala district.

A senior official of Tripura State Electricity Corporation said that the Tripura Power Generation Limited (TPGL) company initiated to installation of the power project, which would be the first-ever project of its kind in India, marking a historic milestone in the country’s power sector.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project aims to enhance electricity generation without additional fuel gas consumption, utilising environmentally friendly technology to ensure an affordable power supply to consumers, the official said.

Through global e-tendering, a Hyderabad-based company emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 1,119.30 crore (excluding GST).

The TPGL and the Hyderabad-based company have already signed a contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the project.

According to the TSECL official, the plant would feature a configuration of two gas turbines, two Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs), and one Steam Turbine.

Known for their exceptional efficiency and advanced start-stop characteristics, these turbines would be installed for the very first time in any power plant in India.

On August 11, a six-member delegation from a Hyderabad-based company visited the Rokhia project site, accompanied by the project proponents and TPGL corporate officials.

Once operational, the Rokhia CCGT power plant would also set a groundbreaking precedent in India’s power technology landscape.

Meanwhile, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that his department is working to install 45 electric vehicle charging stations across the state and aims to complete more power sub-stations before the upcoming Durga Puja.

He informed that the work for the electrification of railways has been completed and would soon be handed over to the Railway Board to run electric trains in Tripura.

